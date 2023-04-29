Cambridge International School, Palampur

The school organised one-hour work shop on "Drug menace : It's health and socio-economic repercussions" to sensitise students. The workshop was organised by NSS teacher in-charge, Mehar Verma and Dayanand Sharma, a counsellor on drug de-addiction and rehabilitation, was engaged for the said purpose. He is working with an NGO, Naya Savera, Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. He was accompanied by student volunteers who shared their personal experiences about overcoming their addiction, which was significant in the direction of spreading awareness. A token was given as a mark of gratitude by Principal Vishwa Raj.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat High Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today
Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak
Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster
The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...
PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karn...
H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services
USCIS says it is in the process of initiating law enforcemen...
5 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Nagaland; 6 kidnapped people rescued
The 6 people, including the headmaster of a school, were kid...