Cambridge International School, Palampur

The school organised one-hour work shop on "Drug menace : It's health and socio-economic repercussions" to sensitise students. The workshop was organised by NSS teacher in-charge, Mehar Verma and Dayanand Sharma, a counsellor on drug de-addiction and rehabilitation, was engaged for the said purpose. He is working with an NGO, Naya Savera, Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. He was accompanied by student volunteers who shared their personal experiences about overcoming their addiction, which was significant in the direction of spreading awareness. A token was given as a mark of gratitude by Principal Vishwa Raj.

