Cambridge International School, Palampur

A fun party was organised at the school. Students from Pre-primary to Class VIII enjoyed the fun and adventure. There were rides and swings on which the children had a gala time, namely: king spade jumper, bull ride, pressure rocket, Burma bridge and the star attraction, water pool, for the children. A tattoo artist was also invited to make tattoos for the children. There was also a trampoline for the toddlers to enjoy the fun party.