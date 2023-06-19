Cambridge International School, Palampur

A team of 32 students from classes VII to X participated in The Bharat Scouts & Guides camp at Government Model Senior Secondary Model School, Bir, Himachal Pradesh. There was a total participation of around 621 students from 66 schools accompanied by 165 teachers. The scouts and guides were made to adapt to an independent and self-sufficient way of living. The students of the school participated and performed well in their allotted activities. All students enjoyed their stay in the camp.