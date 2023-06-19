Cambridge International School, Palampur

Aadvik Sharma of Class VI from the school participated in the open category under -11 third Rapid Chess Championship -2023 held on June 10 at DAV Bharoli, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. We are proud to announce that he stood first in the championship. He was further felicitated at the school by Principal Vishwa Raj with the trophy during morning assembly for his achievement.
