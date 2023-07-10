Cambridge International School, Palampur

Class IX students of the school recently had an opportunity to attend the prestigious ‘Himachal Drone Conclave; held at Agriculture University, Palampur. The event provided them with valuable insights into the technology behind drones and their diverse applications across various sectors. The event featured informative guest lectures by renowned professionals and experts in the field of drone technology. Students had the privilege of listening to inspiring talks that showcased real-world examples of how drones are revolutionising various industries and positively impacting society. By interacting with industry professionals, students received valuable insights into various career paths related to drone technology. This exposure broadened their career horizons and enabled them to make more informed decisions regarding their future education and professional goals. Students delved into the world of drones and gained a comprehensive understanding of their construction, mechanics, and functionality. They learnt about different types of drones and their specific applications in sectors such as agriculture, photography, surveillance and disaster management.