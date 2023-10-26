Cambridge International School, Palampur

The school celebrated its sixth Annual Day, ‘Kala Sandhya’, on its premises in a grand manner to showcase the hidden potential in every student and provide them a platform to exhibit their talents. On Day 1, Dr DK Vatsa, Vice-Chancellor, CSK, Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, and on Day 2 Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav, Director, CSIR- IHBT, Palampur, were the chief guests. The two-day programmes of events put on display an array of exhilarating performances filled with peppy music, dynamic dance, powerful acts and energetic sports activities from students of pre-primary to Class XII. The annual school report was presented by Principal Vishwa Raj. The award ceremony was held to felicitate the learners who made the Cambridge family hold its head high with pride on their excellent curricular and co-curricular achievements. The function concluded with a joyful feast under the luminously lighted campus shining bright in the pleasant night.
