Cambridge International School, Palampur

The HP Council for Science, Technology and Environment conducted the 31st National Children Science Congress at the district level at GSSS, Shahpur. Students of Cambridge school participated in different activities. Srijan Thakur and Vishvabhanu Purshog of Class VIII participated in Science Quiz at the junior level. Kritika of Class VIII and Pranavi of Class X participated in Scientific Project Report at the junior level and senior level, respectively.

