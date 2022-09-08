Cambridge Int’l School, Palampur

Teacher’s Day celebration was conducted at CISP by the teachers in a programme organised by Cedar House members in the school library. The programme commenced with an offering of flowers to Dr. Radhakrishan's portrait by school Chairman, Sanjeev Sharma and the Principal Vishwa Raj. A beautiful verse along with a short talk was delivered by Shammi, marking the importance of the occasion. The programme featured dance and musical performances presented by the teachers and some interesting games. The programme was wrapped up by a speech given by Chairman and Principal wishing and appreciating the hardwork and dedication of the teachers.