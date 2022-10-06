Cambridge Int'l School, Palampur

Students and the staff of the school remembered Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary on October 2. In view of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the Bharat Scouts and Guides team of the school cleaned the school campus and the nearby areas to display their moral responsibility towards cleanliness.
