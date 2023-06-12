Cambridge Int’l School, Palampur

The school announces the selection of its exceptional Class X student, Akshara, in the highly esteemed 'Bachon ki Sarkar Kaisi Ho' competition organised by Digital Bal Mela in collaboration with the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Akshara will participate in engaging discussions with fellow participants, share her valuable insights on creating an ideal society for children. This event provides a unique opportunity for young minds to interact with policymakers and contribute to shaping a better future. Chairman Sanjeev Sharma and Principal Vishwa Raj expressed immense pride in Akshara's achievement.