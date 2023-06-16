Cambridge Int'l School, Palampur

The school conducted an investiture ceremony. The event was graced by school Chairman Sanjiv Sharma, Director Madhu Sharma and Principal Vishwa Raj. The event started with a welcome song and dance performances. The future leaders, Head Boy , Head Girl, Deputy Head Boy, Deputy Head Girl, Sports Captains, All House Captains and Vice-Captains, were adorned with badges and sashes by the school management. The oath-taking ceremony by the student council members to uphold the school's values, ideals, and principles and to carry out their duties and responsibilities with sincerity and dedication was administered to them by the Principal. It was followed by the school song & National Anthem. The investiture ceremony concluded with a speech by the Principal to motivate the newly formulated student council.
