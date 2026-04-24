Cambridge students excel in CBSE Class X examination

Students of Cambridge Global School, Thural, delivered excellent performances and brought great pride to the school in the CBSE Class X examination. According to the school administration, the overall pass percentage this year was remarkably high. Among the top achievers, Ridhi Chauhan secured the first position with 96%, Shaina secured the second position with 87% and Anshu secured the third position with 85%. The Director, Tania Jamwal, and the Secretary, Nitin Jamwal, extended their best wishes to the students for a bright future and success in their further academic journey.

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