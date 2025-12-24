Camel Art Contest conducted

The campus came alive with colour, creativity and enthusiasm as a Camel Art Contest was successfully conducted for Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, from UKG to Class XII. The event witnessed participation of students of all the classes, making it an inclusive and memorable celebration of art. Students expressed their imagination through drawings and paintings on a wide range of themes and topics like My Birthday Party, Fun at School, My School Picnic, School Annual Day, My City, My Heritage and India - Smart City. Each theme allowed students to reflect their personal experiences, cultural values and vision of modern India through art. From the innocent and vibrant expressions of the little ones to the thoughtful and detailed artworks of senior students, the contest showcased the artistic talent and creativity across all age groups. The school premises transformed into a lively art gallery, displaying colourful, meaningful and imaginative artworks created by the students. The event was smoothly organised with dedicated efforts of teachers and staff, providing students with a wonderful platform to explore their creativity, boost confidence and develop artistic skills. Overall, the Camel Art Contest was a grand success, leaving behind joyful memories and inspiring young minds at the school to continue expressing themselves through art.

