Capacity building programme at Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

The school held a day-long capacity building workshop for the teachers titled, "Learning outcomes and pedagogies". With a view to keep their teachers abreast with the latest techniques in pedagogy, the workshop was addressed by CBSE resource persons Dr Monica Chawla and Neeru Arora. They focused on planning of teaching, learning processes, to be innovative and to get maximum learning outcome. Around 60 teachers from various schools in Panchkula participated. The workshop consisted of many activities. The workshop enriched all teachers with the changing pedagogical approaches.