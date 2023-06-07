Capacity- building programme at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

In collaboration with the Goel Publication, the school organised a capacity building programme on the topic 'More about NEP-2020'. The workshop was organised for all three branches of the school (Chandigarh, Mohali and Zirakpur) to enable the teachers more about the NEP 2020. The main objective of the session was to create awareness about the National Education Policy-2020 among the teachers and to make them understand the needs of different types of learning, curriculum changes, the new pedagogical and academic structure that includes four stages of 5+3+3+4 years and its implementation for the holistic development of the students. The resource person, Tarana Chakerwarti, explained that the National Educational Policy-2020 sought to introduce and implement changes across all levels of education in India. Further, she apprised the educators that the National Education Policy -2020 was to make education universally accessible from primary to secondary level by the year 2030. It helps in building a relationship between the learner and society at large. The Principal, Dr Parveena John Singh said the policy was to overhaul and re-energizing of the education system.