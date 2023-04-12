Capacity-building programme at Pratap Public School, Sector 6, Karnal

A one-day capacity-building programme on "Learning outcomes and pedagogies" was organised by the COE, Panchkula, at the school. The school being the host, greeted teachers from all its different branches as participants of the programme. The Educator and Trainer, Ranjana Bhardwaj from Panchkula, and Dr Puja Walia Mann, Principal of the school, equipped the teachers with latest innovative teaching strategies and methods that would be helpful in the betterment and growth of the students, institutes and teachers. By engaging the teachers in various activities, the resource persons elucidated various learning outcomes and pedagogies to the participants. As many as 60 teachers attended the programme. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks and awarding e-certificates to the participants.