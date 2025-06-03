Capacity building programme at Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38-D, Chandigarh

A one-day capacity building programme focusing on “Promoting Mental Health and Wellness among Students” was organised at the school. The initiative aimed to equip educators with effective strategies to support the emotional and psychological well-being of students and an effort to foster a supportive and inclusive learning environment. The eminent resource persons for the day’s workshop were Ritu Bali and Dr Kanwaljit Kaur. The workshop featured insightful sessions emphasising the importance of early identification, empathetic engagement, and building a positive school climate. The event concluded with an engaging Q & A session, where teachers shared experiences and sought guidance on real-life situations. Principal Dr Harpreet Kaur expressed gratitude to the resource persons and appreciated the proactive participation of the staff.

