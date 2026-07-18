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Home / The School Tribune / Capacity building programme concluded

Capacity building programme concluded

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:00 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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The two-day capacity building programme, organised by the Regional Training Centre (RTC), HP Zone-D, at DAV Public School, Palampur, concluded with participation from 350 teachers of DAV schools. The programme featured insightful sessions led by trained subject experts on innovative teaching strategies, classroom management, competency-based assessment and learner-centred pedagogical practices aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The resource persons highlighted the significance of integrating the Indian Knowledge System, moral values, environmental conservation and 21st-century skills into school education. The sessions provided educators with practical approaches to enhance teaching effectiveness and create more engaging learning environments for students. Training Coordinator and school Principal, Dr VK Yadav, expressed his gratitude to the Principals of participating DAV schools, resource persons and teachers for their valuable contribution towards making the programme a success.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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