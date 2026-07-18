Capacity building programme concluded

The two-day capacity building programme, organised by the Regional Training Centre (RTC), HP Zone-D, at DAV Public School, Palampur, concluded with participation from 350 teachers of DAV schools. The programme featured insightful sessions led by trained subject experts on innovative teaching strategies, classroom management, competency-based assessment and learner-centred pedagogical practices aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The resource persons highlighted the significance of integrating the Indian Knowledge System, moral values, environmental conservation and 21st-century skills into school education. The sessions provided educators with practical approaches to enhance teaching effectiveness and create more engaging learning environments for students. Training Coordinator and school Principal, Dr VK Yadav, expressed his gratitude to the Principals of participating DAV schools, resource persons and teachers for their valuable contribution towards making the programme a success.
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