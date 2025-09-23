DT
Home / The School Tribune / Capacity building programme held

Capacity building programme held

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
A two-day capacity building programme (CBP) for teachers on the theme ‘Strengthening assessment and evaluation practices’ was conducted by COE, Chandigarh, in DAV School, Mohali. Garima S Bhardwaj, Principal, Northridge Public School, Sector 46, Chandigarh, and Seema Singh, Vice-Principal, Banyan Tree School, Sector 48-B, Chandigarh. were the resource persons for the two-day training programme. The programme aimed at equipping educators with innovative strategies to make assessments more meaningful, transparent, and student-friendly. The sessions focused on enhancing teachers’ understanding of formative and summative assessments, competency-based evaluation, and the use of rubrics for fair grading. School Principal Dr Rosy Sharma expressed her heartfelt thanks to the resource persons and emphasised that such initiatives play a vital role in raising the quality of education.

