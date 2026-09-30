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Home / The School Tribune / Capacity building programme held

Capacity building programme held

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:53 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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A one-day capacity building programme (CBP) on ‘Environmental Education and Conservation of Natural Resources’ was organised at DC Model Sr Sec School, Sector 7, Panchkula. The session was conducted by resource persons Payal Bedi and Nishi Baweja, who made the programme highly interactive and engaging. The programme began with three ‘Omkaars’, creating a calm and positive atmosphere. The session focused on important environmental concerns such as water conservation, biodiversity, ecological restoration, ozone depletion, waste management and the sustainable use of natural resources. The resource persons used interesting activities, discussions and practical examples to help teachers understand how environmental education can be made meaningful for students. Teachers actively participated in the activities and shared creative ideas that could be adopted in school and in daily life. At the conclusion of the session, Principal Deepika Bhardwaj expressed her heartfelt thanks to both resource persons for conducting such an insightful and engaging session. She also appreciated the teachers for their active participation and contribution towards making the CBP meaningful and enriching.

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