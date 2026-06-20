Capacity building programme on ‘Art Integration’ conducted

A CBSE capacity building programme (CBP) on ‘Art Integration’ was conducted at DAV Public School, Alampur. As many as 60 teachers attended the session. The workshop was led by distinguished resource persons, including Rajneesh Mishra, who is currently serving at St Mary’s School, Sundernagar, under the Shimla-Chandigarh Diocese as CBSE Coordinator, Public Relations Officer (PRO), PGT (Geography) and Head of the Department. The workshop was further enriched by Kalpana Khanna, Headmistress of Parmarth International School and a passionate public speaking skills trainer with Planet Spark. Drawing on her extensive experience in education and student development, she highlighted creative teaching methodologies and emphasised the role of art integration in fostering communication skills, confidence and holistic learning. The participating teachers actively engaged in the sessions, gaining practical ideas and strategies to implement art-integrated learning effectively in their classrooms. Principal Bikram Singh appreciated the expertise and dedication of the resource persons and emphasised that such professional development programmes help teachers stay updated with evolving educational practices.

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