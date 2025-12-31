DT
Capacity building programme on 'Art Integration' organised

Capacity building programme on ‘Art Integration’ organised

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 31, 2025 IST
A capacity building programme (CBP) on ‘Art Integration’ was organised at PML SD Public School, Chandigarh, under the guidelines of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The programme aimed to equip teachers with innovative pedagogical strategies by integrating art forms with classroom teaching. The session was led by experienced CBSE resource persons Jyothi N Belwadi and Shimmi Jassal from St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, Chandigarh, who highlighted the significance of Art Integrated Learning (AIL) in enhancing creativity, critical thinking, and conceptual clarity among students. Various art forms, such as visual arts, music, dance, drama, and local culture were effectively linked with subjects like mathematics, languages, science, and social science. Teachers enthusiastically participated in hands-on activities, group discussions, and lesson plan preparation, making the programme highly interactive and practical. The training also emphasised upon alignment with NEP 2020, promoting holistic and experiential learning. The session concluded with feedback and question and answer interactive session. Vice-Principal Rohina Khullar, thanked the resource persons for sharing their knowledge and experience with all present.

