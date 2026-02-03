DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Capacity building programme on ‘Competence Building in English at Secondary Level’ organised

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:33 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
A two-day capacity building programme on ‘Competence Building in English at the Secondary Level’ was organised in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) atSt Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh. The programme aimed to enhance the professional competencies of English teachers by focusing on language and literature pedagogy, skill-based instruction, and competency-oriented assessment practices. The sessions were conducted by CBSE-certified resource persons Urvashi Bhatia and Dr Reema Bathla and witnessed active participation from educators dedicated to strengthening classroom instruction and learner outcomes. The programme opened with an overview of objectives followed by interactive activities that encouraged collaboration and professional exchange. Teachers revisited the CBSE English curriculum and engaged with reading, writing, listening and speaking skills through structured tasks guided discussions and reflective practices. Emphasis was placed on learner-centric strategies that support comprehension expression and higher-order thinking. A major strength of the programme was its emphasis on participatory pedagogical practices.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

