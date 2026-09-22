Capacity building programme on ‘Cyber Safety and Security’ organised

A capacity building programme on ‘Cyber Safety and Security’ was organised at Baby Convent School, Banur, under the aegis of the CBSE. The workshop was conducted by resource persons Manjeet Jauhar, former Principal of Kundan International School, Chandigarh, and Ekta Rani, TGT, Montessori Public School, Kharar. Teachers from various regional schools participated in the programme. The session covered phishing, cyberbullying, identity theft, password safety, responsible social media use and relevant provisions of the IT Act through practical demonstrations and case studies. Principal Subeena Anand thanked the resource persons and the CBSE, stressing the importance of promoting responsible digital citizenship and cyber awareness among students.
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