Capacity building programme on “English Language and Literature" held

St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore, under the aegis of the CBSE Centre of Excellence, Panchkula, hosted a two-day capacity building programme on “English Language and Literature". The workshop aimed at enriching pedagogical practices and strengthening educators’ understanding of effective language and literature teaching in alignment with contemporary educational needs. The sessions were conducted by CBSE resource persons Ranjana Bhardwaj, Associate Principal, Modernways Public School, Chandigarh, and Sudha Mahajan, an experienced educator, author and trainer known for her expertise in pedagogy, assessment, foundational literacy and numeracy and competency-based learning. The resource persons led engaging and interactive sessions focusing on effective grammar instruction, language skills development, literary appreciation, creative and analytical writing and assessment strategies aligned with Bloom’s Taxonomy.

