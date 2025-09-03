DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Capacity building programme on ‘English Language and Literature’ organised

Capacity building programme on ‘English Language and Literature’ organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, organised a two-day capacity building programme (CBP) on ‘English Language and Literature’, which witnessed enthusiastic participation of nearly 60 teachers from various schools of the vicinity. The sessions were conducted by distinguished resource persons Dr Ranjana Bhardwaj and Dr Rakesh Sehgal, who shared their in-depth knowledge and experience with the participants. The workshop was designed to enrich teachers with innovative strategies and effective classroom practices. Throughout the programme, a series of interactive activities and discussions were held. Teachers explored ways to build a strong bond with students to ensure better classroom engagement, strategies to enhance vocabulary, understanding and application of poetic devices, and solutions to the challenges faced by teachers in schools. The resource persons also provided valuable insights into board assessment patterns, syllabus structuring, and marks distribution, which proved highly beneficial. The sessions were not only informative but also lively and engaging, filled with fun, frolic, and collective learning. Teachers gained practical ideas to bring variety and creativity into their teaching methods, ensuring classrooms become more vibrant and effective. The programme concluded on a highly positive note, leaving every participant inspired and better equipped to take forward the learnings into their professional journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts