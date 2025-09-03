Capacity building programme on ‘English Language and Literature’ organised

DC Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, organised a two-day capacity building programme (CBP) on ‘English Language and Literature’, which witnessed enthusiastic participation of nearly 60 teachers from various schools of the vicinity. The sessions were conducted by distinguished resource persons Dr Ranjana Bhardwaj and Dr Rakesh Sehgal, who shared their in-depth knowledge and experience with the participants. The workshop was designed to enrich teachers with innovative strategies and effective classroom practices. Throughout the programme, a series of interactive activities and discussions were held. Teachers explored ways to build a strong bond with students to ensure better classroom engagement, strategies to enhance vocabulary, understanding and application of poetic devices, and solutions to the challenges faced by teachers in schools. The resource persons also provided valuable insights into board assessment patterns, syllabus structuring, and marks distribution, which proved highly beneficial. The sessions were not only informative but also lively and engaging, filled with fun, frolic, and collective learning. Teachers gained practical ideas to bring variety and creativity into their teaching methods, ensuring classrooms become more vibrant and effective. The programme concluded on a highly positive note, leaving every participant inspired and better equipped to take forward the learnings into their professional journey.

