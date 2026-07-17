Capacity building programme on 'Happy Classroom' organised

DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, organised a capacity building programme on 'Happy Classroom' under the aegis of the Centre of Excellence (COE), Panchkula. The workshop focused on equipping teachers with effective strategies to create positive, inclusive and engaging classroom environments that support students' emotional well-being and holistic development. The sessions were conducted by resource persons Ambika Arora and Aarti Verma, who shared practical insights and interactive techniques to promote joyful learning and strengthen teacher-student relationships. Principal Amita Sachdeva highlighted that such programmes play a significant role in enhancing teachers' professional competencies. She reaffirmed the school's commitment to creating a nurturing and happy learning environment for every child. The workshop concluded with enthusiastic participation from teachers, who expressed their commitment to implementing the learnings in their classrooms.
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