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Home / The School Tribune / Capacity building programme on 'Happy Classroom' organised

Capacity building programme on 'Happy Classroom' organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:31 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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DAV Police Public School, Panchkula, organised a capacity building programme on 'Happy Classroom' under the aegis of the Centre of Excellence (COE), Panchkula. The workshop focused on equipping teachers with effective strategies to create positive, inclusive and engaging classroom environments that support students' emotional well-being and holistic development. The sessions were conducted by resource persons Ambika Arora and Aarti Verma, who shared practical insights and interactive techniques to promote joyful learning and strengthen teacher-student relationships. Principal Amita Sachdeva highlighted that such programmes play a significant role in enhancing teachers' professional competencies. She reaffirmed the school's commitment to creating a nurturing and happy learning environment for every child. The workshop concluded with enthusiastic participation from teachers, who expressed their commitment to implementing the learnings in their classrooms.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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