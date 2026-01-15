DT
Home / The School Tribune / Capacity building programme on “Life Skills – Basics” organised

Capacity building programme on “Life Skills – Basics” organised

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Emm Aar International School, Adampur, organised a one-day CBSE capacity building programme on the theme “Life Skills – Basics”. The programme aimed at strengthening teachers’ professional competencies and promoting holistic education. The sessions were led by distinguished resource persons Anita Nanda, Principal, Lala JN DAV Model School, Kabir Nagar, Jalandhar, and Vimmi Sethi, former PGT, Spring Dale Senior School, Amritsar. They highlighted practical approaches to inculcate life skills, such as effective communication, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and responsible decision-making, in students. The programme was conducted under the guidance of Rajinder Kumar, Principal, and Mohit S, CEO of Emm Aar International School, and was efficiently coordinated by Rupinder Kaur and Ashwani Kumar. Teachers from Emm Aar International School and neighbouring schools from Jalandhar district participated enthusiastically. Concluding the programme, president of the school Dr Ashish Tandon stated, “In today’s rapidly changing world, life skills are as important as academic excellence. Empowering teachers with the right tools and perspectives ensures that our students grow not only as successful learners, but as confident, responsible, and compassionate individuals. At Emm Aar International School, we remain firmly committed to continuous professional development and holistic education in true alignment with the vision of the CBSE.”

