Home / The School Tribune / Capacity building programme on 'Life Skills' held

Capacity building programme on 'Life Skills' held

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
A one-day capacity building programme on ‘Life Skills’ was conducted at Saraswati Public School, Jagadhri under the aegis of the CBSE. The resource persons for the session were Kavita Chawla and Semial Sharma. A total of 62 participants from various schools of Yamunanagar district enthusiastically took part in the programme. Members of the Management – Vinod Gupta, Sanjay Gupta, and Sunil Panchdev – presented floral planters to the resource persons as a token of appreciation and respect. The sessions focused on enhancing life skills among students and improving the overall quality of life through effective pedagogical strategies. Various engaging activities kept the participants actively involved and made the sessions interactive and enjoyable. A vote of thanks was proposed by Principal Taranpreet Kaur, who expressed her gratitude to the CBSE, resource persons, and all participants for making the programme a great success.

