Capacity building programme on ‘Life skills’ organised

Fostering on amicable relationship between teachers and students and creating a study-friendly environment, a capacity building programme on ‘Life skills’ was organised in Valley Public School, Panchkula. The workshop was conducted by resource person Anupama Sharma and Sangeeta Kashyap. The session focused on developing essential life skills among students and teachers such as communication, empathy, problem solving and emotional well-being. The resource person shared valuable insights and practical strategies. Many activities were conducted during the workshop to understand the values of life skills. All teachers participated very enthusiastically and the session proved to be rewarding. Principal Dr S Umamaheswari expressed gratitude to the resource person and the participants.

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