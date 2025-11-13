Capacity Building Programme on Mathematics held

A two-day Capacity Building Programme on Mathematics (Secondary Level) was held at DAV Police Public School, Police Lines, Karnal, under the aegis of CBSE and the Centre of Excellence, Panchkula. Teachers from various schools of the district participated in the sessions. Resource persons Suresh Aggarwal and Jatinder Singh conducted insightful sessions emphasising activity-based learning, group discussions, and practical classroom applications to simplify complex mathematical concepts. The event was inaugurated by Principal Arun Verma, who welcomed the guests and highlighted the importance of continuous professional growth for educators. He stated that empowered teachers are the foundation of a strong and progressive society. The programme concluded with certificate distribution and vote of thanks. Participants appreciated the sessions, describing them as highly motivating, informative, and impactful.

