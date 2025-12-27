Capacity building programme on 'Promoting mental health among students' held

The CBSE organised a one-day capacity building programme on “Promoting mental health and wellness among students” for teachers. KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, was the venue and the speakers of the day were Dr Kanwaljit Kaur, Principal, Shri Harkrishan Public School, Patiala, and Ram Kumar Sharma, PGT, History from GMSSS, Sector 40, Chandigarh. Dr Kanwaljit Kaur has been a recipient of innumerable awards, medals and prizes. She has been lecturing and counselling the teachers and students on mental health issues for a long time now. Using a detailed PPT and a thick assemble of handouts for the teachers, Dr Kanwaljit Kaur touched upon every factor that could lead to the life of a student going downhill. To tackle this situation, every teacher at a school, Dr Kanwaljit Kaur said, has to act as a wellness ambassador of the school. Ram Kumar Sharma, in his engaging and thought-provoking session, captured the attention of every teacher in attendance in the hall.

