Capacity building programme on storytelling organised

An in-house capacity building programme on storytelling was organised for teachers of DC Model School, Panchkula. It was conducted by Manisha Negi, CBSE resource person. The workshop aimed at enabling teachers to understand storytelling as a powerful pedagogical tool, to explore innovative techniques for classroom engagement, and to demonstrate how stories can enhance comprehension, retention, and critical thinking among students. The session was highly interactive, with the resource person giving live demonstrations of storytelling methods, such as voice modulation, effective gestures, and the use of visual aids, making the art come alive. Teachers enthusiastically participated by creating and narrating short stories on their own, which not only showcased their creativity but also helped them experience the joy of storytelling first-hand. The workshop turned out to be an enjoyable, participative, and enriching experience that the teachers found extremely relevant and applicable to their classroom teaching. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj appreciated Manisha Negi for her valuable inputs and commended the teachers for learning a new art that will add vibrancy to their lessons and make the learning process more engaging for children.

