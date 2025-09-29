DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Capacity building programme on storytelling organised

Capacity building programme on storytelling organised

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An in-house capacity building programme on storytelling was organised for teachers of DC Model School, Panchkula. It was conducted by Manisha Negi, CBSE resource person. The workshop aimed at enabling teachers to understand storytelling as a powerful pedagogical tool, to explore innovative techniques for classroom engagement, and to demonstrate how stories can enhance comprehension, retention, and critical thinking among students. The session was highly interactive, with the resource person giving live demonstrations of storytelling methods, such as voice modulation, effective gestures, and the use of visual aids, making the art come alive. Teachers enthusiastically participated by creating and narrating short stories on their own, which not only showcased their creativity but also helped them experience the joy of storytelling first-hand. The workshop turned out to be an enjoyable, participative, and enriching experience that the teachers found extremely relevant and applicable to their classroom teaching. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj appreciated Manisha Negi for her valuable inputs and commended the teachers for learning a new art that will add vibrancy to their lessons and make the learning process more engaging for children.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts