Capacity Building Programme on ‘Value Education' held

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, hosted a CBSE Capacity Building Programme on ‘Value Education’ to enhance teaching practices and strengthening value-based learning in classrooms. The workshop was facilitated by resource person Rajesh Kumar Bansal, Principal of Century Public School, Naya Gaon, and Harneet Singh, Principal of Podar International School, Ludhiana. Both shared their insights on how educators can effectively integrate values into everyday teaching while fostering a positive classroom environment. The sessions were interactive and activity-based, with teachers engaging in group discussions, reflective exercises and case studies that focused on real-life classroom situations. Resource handouts were also provided, which served as practical guides for teachers to apply value education strategies in their daily teaching. The lively exchanges of ideas made the workshop both enriching and enjoyable, ensuring that participants carried home actionable takeaways. School Principa Anisha Ghuman expressed her gratitude to the resource persons for guiding the teachers through meaningful interactions and appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the faculty. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, leaving teachers motivated to adopt innovative approaches for promoting value-based education.

