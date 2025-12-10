DT
Capacity building programme organised

Capacity building programme organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
MM International School, Ambala, conducted a CBSE subject-specific capacity building programme (CBP) for chemistry (senior secondary). The training focused on enhancing pedagogical practices, strengthening conceptual understanding, and equipping teachers with updated strategies for effective chemistry teaching at the senior secondary level. The programme was led by CBSE resource persons Dr Sandeep Kumar and Neha Sachdeva. Teachers from various schools participated actively, engaging in enriching discussions, demonstrations, and collaborative activities that promoted deeper insight into subject delivery and assessment practices.

