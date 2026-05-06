Capacity building programme organised

A capacity building programme (CBP) on “Theory of Knowledge” was conducted at Army Public School, Yol, Dharamsala. The workshop witnessed the enthusiastic participation of around 60 teachers from the school. The session was led by resource persons Jagriti Verma, coordinator and postgraduate teacher (mathematics) from St Thomas Senior Secondary School, Pathankot, and Sanjay Kumar, postgraduate teacher (English) and MBA (HRM) from Cambridge International School, Palampur. Their expertise and insightful deliberations made the workshop highly enriching and inspiring. The resource persons emphasised the importance of moving beyond rote learning and encouraging students to question, analyse, and explore multiple perspectives within the classroom. The workshop also highlighted the significance of experiential learning, collaborative discussions, and activity-based teaching methodologies in enhancing classroom engagement and understanding. The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Arjun Singh, who encouraged the participants to implement the acquired knowledge in their teaching practices.

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