Capacity building programme organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 09, 2025 IST
DPS, Yamunanagar, organised a capacity building programme (CBP) for its faculty members, focusing on ‘Introduction of storytelling as pedagogy’. The workshop was conducted by Dr Vibha Ray, former Principal, DAV Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, and Anila Nair, both renowned educationists and resource persons with vast expertise in innovative teaching methodologies. The session highlighted how storytelling can be used as a powerful pedagogical tool to make teaching more engaging, relatable, and impactful for students across all age groups. Interactive activities, demonstrations, and hands-on storytelling sessions made the workshop lively and enriching. Teachers actively participated and shared their reflections on how storytelling could transform their classrooms into spaces of creativity and joy. Pro-Vice Chairman Ram Niwas Garg and Principal of DPS, Yamunanagar, Purnyma Wadhwa, appreciated the efforts of the resource persons.

