Capacity building seminar at SA Jain Senior Model School, Ambala City

A two-day capacity building seminar on science was organised at DC Model High School, Ambala Cantonment. Two science teachers of SA Jain Senior Model School — Kamalneet and Jyoti Jindal — participated in the seminar. The title of the seminar was ‘Competency Based Assessment’. They gained information related to science at the secondary level.
