Capacity building workshop at DAV School, Alampur

A capacity building workshop was inaugurated by the Regional Training Centre at the school. Eight DAV schools under Himachal Pradesh Zone-B participated in the workshop. Teachers of LKG to Class XII of the DAV schools of Alampur, Nagrota Suriyan, Manai, Gohju, Bankhandi, Pattajattiyan, Tiara and Rehan participated. Avtar Singh, Manager, PNB, Sujanpur, was the chief guest. The programme started with lighting of the lamp and followed by DAV Gaan. The teachers had a group discussion and gave their presentation about various innovative skills of various subjects and the objectives of learning based on the new education policy. The workshop was divided into seven sessions.