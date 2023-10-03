Capacity-building workshop at PML SD Public School, Sec 32, Chandigarh

The school hosted a Capacity building workshop on ‘Value education’ in the school library. Teachers from various schools of the Tricity participated in the event. The resource persons were Reema Diwan, Principal, DPS Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh, and Kavita Chatterjee Das, former Principal, St John School, Sector 26, Chandigarh. The workshop highlighted the importance of values and their appreciation as a necessity for a meaningful and successful life. CBSE’s vision of value education to make classrooms a congenial place for children, to express themselves learn forms of interaction and resolve conflicts mutually was very well conveyed through various activities during the workshop in which all the teachers participated enthusiastically. Principal Monica Sharma also enlightened everyone on the importance of values and their appreciation.