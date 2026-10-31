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Home / The School Tribune / Capacity Building Workshop for Hindi teachers held

Capacity Building Workshop for Hindi teachers held

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:53 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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A two-day Capacity Building Workshop for Hindi teachers, organised under the aegis of the CBSE, concluded at DAV Public School, Alampur. The workshop witnessed the active participation of more than 60 teachers, who engaged enthusiastically in various activities aimed at making Hindi teaching more interesting, effective and student-centred. The workshop began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the DAV Anthem. The teachers were guided by CBSE senior resource persons Pushpa Thakur and Dr Mukesh Kumar, along with Rashi Hazri, resource person from the host school. During the two-day workshop, the resource persons elaborated on innovative teaching methodologies, activity-based learning and experiential learning approaches under the Hindi Course ‘A’ curriculum at the secondary level. The teachers actively participated in a variety of engaging and informative activities, gaining practical experience in new teaching techniques. At the concluding session, the resource persons encouraged all teachers to incorporate the activities and innovative teaching techniques learnt during the workshop into their classrooms regularly. In his message, Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana stated that capacity-building workshops play a significant role in enriching teachers’ knowledge, skills and professional competence The two-day workshop concluded on a positive and inspiring note, with an enriching exchange of ideas, innovative teaching strategies and practical learning experiences.

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