DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / The School Tribune / Capacity building workshop on 'Active learning’ at Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

Capacity building workshop on 'Active learning’ at Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A capacity building workshop on 'Active learning’ was organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the school. The objective of the workshop was to empower teachers with modern, student-centric pedagogical methods. The session was led by CBSE resource persons Principal Jasmeet Kaur and Nitika Mehta, PGT, from Paragon Senior Secondary School, Mohali. During the workshop, both educators delivered thoughtful and informative sessions on experience-based learning, critical thinking, and collaborative classroom methods. Teachers from numerous schools across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula participated enthusiastically. The workshop facilitated the sharing of teaching methods aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. Ranjeet Bedi, Founder Director Principal of the school, welcomed everyone and stated that teachers should always stay updated for the betterment of their students’ education. During the workshop, teachers were introduced to 30 active learning strategies, including case studies, role-playing, gallery walks, Socratic seminars, and think-pair-share. Teachers were divided into groups and asked to prepare presentations on two strategies, which provided them with practical experience and a solid understanding of the concepts. The workshop updated teachers on the forms, methods, and strategies of active learning, fostering a collaborative and reflective learning environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts