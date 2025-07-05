Capacity building workshop on 'Active learning’ at Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

A capacity building workshop on 'Active learning’ was organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at the school. The objective of the workshop was to empower teachers with modern, student-centric pedagogical methods. The session was led by CBSE resource persons Principal Jasmeet Kaur and Nitika Mehta, PGT, from Paragon Senior Secondary School, Mohali. During the workshop, both educators delivered thoughtful and informative sessions on experience-based learning, critical thinking, and collaborative classroom methods. Teachers from numerous schools across Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula participated enthusiastically. The workshop facilitated the sharing of teaching methods aligned with the National Education Policy 2020. Ranjeet Bedi, Founder Director Principal of the school, welcomed everyone and stated that teachers should always stay updated for the betterment of their students’ education. During the workshop, teachers were introduced to 30 active learning strategies, including case studies, role-playing, gallery walks, Socratic seminars, and think-pair-share. Teachers were divided into groups and asked to prepare presentations on two strategies, which provided them with practical experience and a solid understanding of the concepts. The workshop updated teachers on the forms, methods, and strategies of active learning, fostering a collaborative and reflective learning environment.

