Capacity-building workshop on life skills organised

A capacity-building workshop on life skills was organised at Narsingh Das Public School, Taraori, under the aegis of the CBSE. CBSE trainer Tripti Sabharwal conducted the training session. She highlighted that self-awareness, empathy and creative thinking are essential for fostering a positive mind-set in life. Life skills enable children to make decisions and engage in effective communication for problem-solving, thereby helping them cope with stress and negative emotions. School Director Dharmendra Khera welcomed and thanked the trainer. While explaining the importance of life skills to the teachers, he encouraged them to foster self-reliance and self-confidence among their students. Tripti Sabharwal was honoured with a tulsi plant and a memento on behalf of the school patron, Madhu Gupta. All teachers pledged to incorporate the techniques and methodologies learned during the training into their classroom teaching.

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