Captivating performances to mark Mother's day at DAV Public School Bharoli, Nadaun

School Notes
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:55 PM May 14, 2025 IST
The school recently celebrated Mother's Day with great enthusiasm, organising a range of engaging activities for students of nursery to Class II. The event featured captivating performances, including dance, group songs, etc. Parents were overjoyed to witness their children's outstanding performances. The event also included various games and activities for parents, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana extended heartfelt appreciation to the toddlers, their dedicated teachers, and enthusiastic parents for their collective efforts in making the event a success.

