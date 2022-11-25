Career Academy, Patiala

A CBSE workshop was organised for teachers on the topic "Financial Literacy and use of Digital tools". Teachers from nearby schools were also invited. Resource person Ashwini Kumar Puri informed them about money management and ways to deal with phishing and cyber frauds. Principal Punam Dhiman proposed the vote of thanks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...
Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh confirms the development saying...