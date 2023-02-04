Career Academy, Patiala

Students of Class IX to XI of the academy enthusiastically watched ‘Pariksha pe Charcha 2023’, presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They felt inspired and enlightened after receiving tips on how to deal with exam stress, student-teacher connection and social media distractions, to do their best and to leave stress behind. Students felt satisfied after listening to the answers given by Modi to the queries of the the selected students of the nation. Digital fasting and time management were the key takeaways by the students.