Patiala Sahodya School Complex organised a Science Fest hosted by Budha Dal Public School, Patiala. Anshiv Raj of Class VII of Career Academy, Patiala, bagged the first position out of 49 schools under the category “Chemistry Cartoon Presentation”. Assistant Director Noorbir Bhatia congratulated the winner and motivated other students to participate in such competitions to utilise their time constructively for development of higher cognitive abilities, sufficient science literacy and crucial presentation skills.