Career Academy School, Nahan

The Hindi Declamation contest was organised at the school auditorium. Students of classes VI to IX participated in the contest. They came with stellar performance, exhibiting excellent voice modulation, articulation and clarity of expression. Teachers Monika Tomar and Anisha Singh took the stage by storm by their vibrant and impactful compere. In category one comprising students of classes VI and VII, Aarzoo Nagar, Ishant Thakur and Vanshika Chauhan bagged first, second and third positions, respectively. In category two comprising students of classes VIII and IX, Sonakshi Thakur stood first, Dhairya Saini second and Prachi Singh and Ayush Pozta jointly third. Principal Vijay Chauhan felicitated the winners for their outstanding achievement. The audience returned home cherishing the reminiscences of this eventful day.
