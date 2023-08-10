Career Academy School, Patiala

Amanatjeet Singh of Class VIII bagged first position in pot painting at the Art Fest 2023. More than 40 schools participated in the fest held at Paradise International School, Ghagga, under the aegis of Patiala Sahodaya School Complex.
