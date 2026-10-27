Career Academy School, Patiala, celebrates Dasehra

Career Academy School, Patiala, celebrated Dasehra. Students of the foundation and preparatory wings witnessed the burning of Ravana, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The young learners were introduced to the significance of Dussehra through an engaging explanation of the festival and its timeless message. They learnt that Dussehra reminds us that truth triumphs over falsehood, goodness overcomes evil, and righteousness leads us along the right path. The celebration helped children understand the importance of honesty, kindness and good values in their daily lives.

Advertisement